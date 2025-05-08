RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Vikas Karlekar Buys 1,045 Shares

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Karlekar purchased 1,045 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,903 ($25.30) per share, with a total value of £19,886.35 ($26,437.58).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of RCP stock opened at GBX 1,908 ($25.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.40. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,672.20 ($22.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,030 ($26.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,869.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,912.21.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

About RIT Capital Partners

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Articles

