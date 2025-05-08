Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Saul Centers worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 681,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE BFS opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

