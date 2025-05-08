Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 551,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

