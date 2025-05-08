Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seadrill by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seadrill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on Seadrill in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

