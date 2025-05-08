Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for Fortive Q2 Earnings

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fortive in a report issued on Sunday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

