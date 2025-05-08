SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.94.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
