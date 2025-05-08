SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SemiLEDs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) by 212.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of SemiLEDs worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

