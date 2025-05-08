SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $15.84. SI-BONE shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 305,591 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,453.25. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 20,352.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $742.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

