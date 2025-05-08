Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.