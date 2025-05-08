Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.
Starwood Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 174.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
