Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 36,862 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Cryoport worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cryoport by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cryoport by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

