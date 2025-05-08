Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,151 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

