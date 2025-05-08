Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

