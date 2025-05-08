Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 195,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $6,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

