Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

