Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

