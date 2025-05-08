Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,653 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

