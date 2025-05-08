Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,543 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of St. Joe worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $1,934,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,310,124 shares in the company, valued at $814,614,435.44. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JOE opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

