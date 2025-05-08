Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,812 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

