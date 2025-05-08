Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 19,224 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

