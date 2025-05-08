Stifel Financial Corp Sells 326 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

