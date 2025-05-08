Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,555 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $2,348,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,756,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,464,000 after acquiring an additional 225,585 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

