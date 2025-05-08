Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,730 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 94,945 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.