Stifel Financial Corp Sells 69,178 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,178 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

