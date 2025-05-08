Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 6,099 call options.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 89,660 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 135.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 283,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 163,312 shares in the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 1,165,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

