Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 170,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 146% compared to the average volume of 69,280 call options.

NYSEARCA ASHR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.31. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $13,235,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

