StockNews.com Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 97,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 293,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.