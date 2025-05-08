Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $619.00 to $614.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Strategy traded as low as $377.77 and last traded at $379.39. 3,679,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,968,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.53.

Get Strategy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.92, for a total transaction of $461,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,716.40. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 38,998 shares valued at $12,997,770. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.80. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.