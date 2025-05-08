Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNCY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

SNCY opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,118,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 791,669 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,841,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

