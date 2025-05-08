Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.32. 366,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,358,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

In related news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $52,558,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,341 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 743,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 669,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

