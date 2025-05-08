Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $226.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average of $195.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.