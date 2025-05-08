Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

