Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,451 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 281,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 956,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 4.4 %

TNDM opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

