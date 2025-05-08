TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TeraWulf Price Performance
WULF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
