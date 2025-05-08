TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

