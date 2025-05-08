Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $271.35 and last traded at $274.50. 31,329,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 95,607,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.26.

Get Tesla alerts:

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,580. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $889.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekside Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the first quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 2,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 42.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.