The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 893 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 211.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 69.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 186,445 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.