The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FIL Ltd raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

FRT opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

