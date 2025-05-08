The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after buying an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,941.65. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

