The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.