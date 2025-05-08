The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $32.68 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

