The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Novanta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. Novanta’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

