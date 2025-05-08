The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of GATX worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of GATX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $144.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

