The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.