The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 453,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $230.44 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.