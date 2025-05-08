The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $100.76 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.21.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

