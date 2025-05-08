The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,895 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

