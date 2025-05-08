The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 13,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $113,968.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,272.76. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $51.00 price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

