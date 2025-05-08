The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.35 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,572,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,861 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.8 %

H opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

