The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.44 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

