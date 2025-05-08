The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.52 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.22 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.63.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

