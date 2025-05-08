The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.76 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBSI stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.74. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

